Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

