Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 213,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,356. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

