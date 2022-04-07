Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

NYSE:HLT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.16. 80,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

