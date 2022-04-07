Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

