Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 507,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,249. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $493.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 1,550 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $45,296 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

