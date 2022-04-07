Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.61. 13,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,843. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

