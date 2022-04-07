Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $506.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.46 and a twelve month high of $507.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

