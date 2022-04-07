Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $157,321,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

