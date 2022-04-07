Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $215.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average of $229.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

