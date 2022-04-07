Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

