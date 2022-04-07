Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $264.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.95.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

