Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,280 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

