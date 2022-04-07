Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.23 and a 52 week high of $170.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

