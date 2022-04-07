Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $205.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

