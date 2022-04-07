Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.