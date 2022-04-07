Idle Price Reaches $1.48 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Idle has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $5,369.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.00 or 0.07346005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.66 or 0.99908428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,476,541 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

