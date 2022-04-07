Idavoll Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.07341720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.71 or 1.00055600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.