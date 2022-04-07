Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 6.2%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $32.87. 3,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 218,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $868.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

