ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. 94,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,537. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in ICF International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

