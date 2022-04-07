Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $13,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

