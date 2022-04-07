Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $13,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HURN stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
