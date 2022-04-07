Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.57. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,608. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.