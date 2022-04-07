Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,344 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $449.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.25 and a 200-day moving average of $428.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.94.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

