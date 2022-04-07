Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $449.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

