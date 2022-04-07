HSBC Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.90 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,280,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $13,015,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

