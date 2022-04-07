H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 332,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

