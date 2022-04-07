Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

HWM opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.