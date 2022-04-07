Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

