Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $101,907.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.32 or 0.07349526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.80 or 0.99864961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

