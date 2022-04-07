Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

