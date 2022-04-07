Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,350. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

