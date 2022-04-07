Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.90 and its 200-day moving average is $205.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.