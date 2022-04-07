Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,720 shares.The stock last traded at $27.53 and had previously closed at $28.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

