Home Depot (HD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/7/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $413.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $470.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $448.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $377.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $380.00 to $320.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $340.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $406.00 to $365.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $342.00.
- 2/22/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $380.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
- 2/11/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $413.00 to $406.00.
NYSE HD traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,721. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.99 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $310.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.87.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
