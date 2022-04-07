Home Depot (HD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $413.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $470.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $448.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $377.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $380.00 to $320.00.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $340.00.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $406.00 to $365.00.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $342.00.

2/22/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $380.00.

2/15/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

2/11/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $413.00 to $406.00.

NYSE HD traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,721. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.99 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $310.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

