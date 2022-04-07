Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

