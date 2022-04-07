Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,159

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 979.20 ($12.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 940.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 892.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14).

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

