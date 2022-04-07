Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.45 million and the lowest is $87.74 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $377.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,299. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

