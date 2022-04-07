High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE PCF opened at $7.93 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

