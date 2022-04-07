High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:PCF opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.