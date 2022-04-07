HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 190,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,580. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $92.13.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

