HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,129 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 618,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

