HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,621 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 183.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 111.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,366,000 after acquiring an additional 167,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

NYSE CRI traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

