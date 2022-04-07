Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.