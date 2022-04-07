Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 150,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,676,853 shares.The stock last traded at $15.84 and had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

