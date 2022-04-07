Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.50

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $219.54, with a volume of 9549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day moving average is $191.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

