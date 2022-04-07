Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys $48,745.80 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 228,710 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,029,195.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

