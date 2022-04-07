Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Major Shareholder Bihua Chen Buys 2,850,000 Shares

Apr 7th, 2022

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXAGet Rating) major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 2,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Helix Acquisition stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 551,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,654. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Helix Acquisition (Get Rating)

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

