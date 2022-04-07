Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Major Shareholder Bihua Chen Buys 2,850,000 Shares

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 2,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Helix Acquisition stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 551,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,654. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter.

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

