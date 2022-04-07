Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Price Up 2%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 4,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.15). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,473.56% and a negative return on equity of 198.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

