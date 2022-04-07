Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Price Up 2%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 4,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.
About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
