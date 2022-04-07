Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on the stock.

HTWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.94) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 202.80 ($2.66).

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.03. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.44 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.69.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

