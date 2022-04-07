HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.83 ($77.84).

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of HEI opened at €49.58 ($54.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.62. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

