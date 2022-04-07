Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00193762 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00381775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00051271 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

